Justice League Snyder Cut to hit HBO Max in 2021

The Snyder Cut of the Justice League is said to be Zack Snyder’s original vision of the movie. (Photo: Warner Bros) The Snyder Cut of the Justice League is said to be Zack Snyder’s original vision of the movie. (Photo: Warner Bros)

It is official. The release of the so-called Snyder Cut of Justice League is confirmed. It will hit WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max sometime next year.

Snyder Cut is a name given to the previously hypothetical version of Justice League that was supposedly its original director Zack Snyder’s vision.

Now, it appears it was genuine all along, and executives at Warner Bros could not ignore Snyder fans any longer.

Zack Snyder left the project midway during production due to a family tragedy and Joss Whedon, who was already attached as a screenwriter, was tasked to finish the film. There were also reports stating that Snyder was fired from the film after Warner Bros executives saw his cut of Justice League and decided it was not good enough.

Numerous Snyder fans complained that Justice League was altered drastically in terms of its plot, character, tone, colour scheme and so on due to the interference of Whedon, who reportedly tried to make the movie brighter both in tone and colour scheme. They believed there existed a director’s cut of the film.

Despite being one of the most expensive films ever made, Justice League could gross a little above 650 million dollars worldwide. It was also panned by critics.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd