Justice League Snyder Cut teaser: Zack Snyder’s version of DC movie doesn’t impress

Zack Snyder’s Justice League releases next year on HBO Max.

A teaser for the Snyder Cut of Justice League, now being called Zack Snyder’s Justice League, was released during a DC FanDome panel. The 2017 film was directed by Zack Snyder before he had to leave the project and Joss Whedon took over the duties in post-production and reshot a few scenes.

The clip is packed with scenes that we saw in the trailers of the movie but which did not make it to the theatrical version. There are scenes showing the DC Big Bad Darkseid who kind of looks emaciated as compared to his comic-book counterpart, and also a bit cartoonish.

Perhaps his look is a work in progress and the final version, when it releases next year, will be an improved one? I certainly hope so. Steppenwolf looks even worse than he did in the theatrical release, and that’s saying something. Generic CGI bad guys are so 2000s and even then they were not particularly compelling.

Overall, though, I quite liked this teaser. Whedon’s version erased a lot of backstory of characters like Ezra Miller’s Flash and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg. Snyder Cut makes it clear that they will be included in this version.

But then I hardly think this movie will be such a huge improvement over the original despite what Snyder fans say, at least judging by this teaser. It might make a few aspects look better, yes, but I fear the core story of the movie will stay the same.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League releases next year on HBO Max.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd