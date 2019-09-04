Just Mercy trailer: Michael B Jordan fights for justice in this inspirational drama

The trailer of Just Mercy, starring Michael B Jordan, Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx, is out. The biopic is based on the life of lawyer and author Bryan Stevenson, and recounts his experiences as he fought for death row inmates.

Jordan, who has appeared in films like Creed and Black Panther, impresses in the trailer as he plays a man who wants to practice law for the right reasons. Being a Harvard graduate, he has numerous high-paying job offers, yet he picks the one which actually serves the people.

Jamie Foxx plays the prisoner who inspires Michael B Jordan to take up the cases of those who are on death row. Brie Larson joins the ‘Equal Justice Initiative’ with Jordan. The film is set in 1980s Alabama.

Just Mercy has been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. who has previously helmed Larson starrer The Glass Castle and Short Term 12. Destin is also directing the upcoming MCU film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The film appears to be an inspirational story and one that would certainly lead to Oscar buzz as well. A human-interest story that talks about civil justice is usually a hit during the Oscar run but it remains to be seen if the movie delivers on the promise it makes with the trailer.

Just Mercy will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6. The film releases in December.