Jurassic World sequel delayed by a year in pandemic movie shuffle

Jurassic World: Dominion's release is delayed by one year until June 2022. (Photo: Jurassic World/ Twitter)

Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures has delayed the release of Jurassic World: Dominion by one year until June 2022, the studio said on Tuesday.

The new installment in one of cinema’s biggest franchises is the latest movie to be postponed amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Hollywood studios have been shuffling release dates as the industry tries to recover from a global shutdown of cinemas in March.

Moviegoing has rebounded in some countries but remains slow in the United States. Cineworld Plc said Monday it was shuttering its U.S. Regal locations that had reopened in August.

For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. Even though we’ll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then. pic.twitter.com/vnGzhHs4nR — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 6, 2020

Theaters are still closed in the major markets of New York and Los Angeles.

Jurassic World: Dominion stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in a spin-off from the 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park about the return of dinosaurs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.