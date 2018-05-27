Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom to now release in India on June 7

Jurassic World 2 will release on June 7 in India. Jurassic World 2 will release on June 7 in India.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the sequel to 2015’s wildly successful Jurassic World, will now release in India on June 7. This is more than two weeks earlier than its release in its home country, the United States, where it will hit theatres on June 22. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom continues the story of Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady and his adventures with those magnificent prehistoric beasts, dinosaurs. Bryce Dallas Howard and B. D. Wong will also return to star from the first installment. Jeff Goldblum, the flirtatious chaotician Dr Ian Malcolm from the original films, will probably make a brief appearance.

JA Bayona has taken over the reins from Colin Trevorrow who will return to direct the third part that is also confirmed. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the news, “#BreakingNews: #JurassicWorld: #FallenKingdom to now release a day earlier – on 7 June [Thursday] – in India… In English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu… This year also marks the celebration of 25 years of #JurassicPark,” he said.

Begun by Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film Jurassic Park, the franchise is known for giving a realistic idea of how dinosaurs may have looked and behaved and how they would have dealt with humans had we existed back then. Jurassic Park was noted for its groundbreaking visual effects and animatronic dinosaurs build specially for the film. It earned over 1 billion dollars for a minuscule (by today’s standards) budget of 63 million dollars.

Here is the official synopsis, “It’s been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles. When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times. With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful series in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favourite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

