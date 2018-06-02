Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom, Incredibles 2 and Ocean’s 8: Hollywood movies you should watch in June

June 2018 is packed with exciting Hollywood movies. June 2018 is packed with exciting Hollywood movies.

Hollywood’s summer season is officially here. The lineup is pretty strong this year and there is something for everybody. The season and particularly this month is notorious for big blockbusters with shallow plots and eye-popping CGI scenes that you can enjoy while munching on popcorn (that’s why the term popcorn-flicks). All except two of these films are sequels, banking a little on the popularity of their predecessors. Let’s have a look.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: Jurassic World was called a greedy attempt to cash in on the popularity of the original Steven Spielberg classic. Fallen Kingdom is even more prone to this criticism, since it is a sequel to a film many called unnecessary. But nobody can ignore the fact that Jurassic World became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time with 1.67 billion dollars worldwide. These prehistoric monsters may have gone extinct and given way to humans, but their faithful portrayal can still terrify and thrill us and keep us at the edge of our seat. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will release on June 7 in India.

Incredibles 2: The family of superheroes is back and this time Elastigirl is the one who does the primary superheroic deeds while Mr Incredible stays home with Violet and Dash, caring for them. There is a new villain in town, The Underminer, that was introduced in the last scene of the first film. Bollywood’s Kajol is giving her voice to Elastigirl and here you can see her promoting the movie. The film will release on June 22.

Ocean’s 8: It is girls’ turn to plan a heist now. The famous franchise Ocean’s gets an all-female makeover in this exciting new project titled Ocean’s 8. Sandra Bullock leads the cast as Danny Ocean’s wayward sister Debbie who with a bunch of “experts” plans to rob the Met Gala of New York City. The film has names like Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter. Gary Ross (The Hunger Games) directs Ocean’s 8. The film will release on June 22.

Hereditary: There is a scarcity of good horror films. Hereditary is an exception. It has received highly positive reviews – indeed its rating at Rotten Tomatoes is a perfect 100%. As the title implies, the film is based on ancestral secrets that a family discovers after the family matriarch dies. This would make for a great watch for horror fans. The film releases on June 22.

Adrift: In this film, starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin, two lovers go on a journey across the Pacific Ocean and face some of the most vicious hurricanes recorded in history. It falls on to Shailene’s character to pull them together as the man she loves is badly injured. Adrift will release on June 22.

