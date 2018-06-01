Jurassic World actor Bryce Dallas Howard: You haven’t experienced fun until you’ve acted opposite Chris Pratt

Starring Bryce Dallas Howard in the female lead, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom releases on June 7. Starring Bryce Dallas Howard in the female lead, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom releases on June 7.

Actor Bryce Dallas Howard, who will soon be seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opposite actor Chris Pratt, says she feels like a kid when she is on the movie’s set. “Chris just knows the absolutely most fun thing that can happen in a Jurassic movie. When we are in a scene together, and I see Chris moving, I’d say, ‘Guys…Chris’ Spidey sense is tingling’. “He knows what he would want to be watching, and we feel like kids when we’re on this movie set. You haven’t experienced fun until you have acted opposite Chris Pratt in a ‘Jurassic’ movie,” Howard said in a statement to IANS. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 7 in India.

In the film, directed by J.A. Bayona, Pratt and Howard will reprise their roles from Jurassic World as Owen and Claire, respectively. Actor Jeff Goldblum will return as Dr. Ian Malcolm from the original series. The film begins three years ahead of the previous film where the theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. The island Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.

Fallen Kingdom comes under the Jurassic Park franchise that began with Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original Jurassic Park that broke several records and received highly positive reviews. 2015’s Jurassic World, Fallen Kingdom’s predecessor, was a humongous success for Universal, grossing more than 1.6 billion dollars. The sequel continues the story of Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard). Ted Levine, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Justice Smith, James Cromwell, and Geraldine Chaplin are joining the cast, while Jeff Goldblum and BD Wong reprise their roles from the original films (Wong appeared in Jurassic World too).

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App