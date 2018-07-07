Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom stomps into billion-dollar club

Mixed reviews have not affected Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’sbusiness. Mixed reviews have not affected Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’sbusiness.

The latest installment in the Jurassic franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has crossed the 1 billion dollar mark at the worldwide box office. Mixed reviews have not affected the film’s business one bit, and even in US the film has crossed the 300 million dollar mark. The global gross of the JA Bayona film currently stands at 1.004 billion dollars while its US haul is at 304 million dollars.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the fifth film in the dinosaur saga, picks up from 2014’s Jurassic World. A volcano at the heart of Isla Nubar island (the setting of most films in the franchise) suddenly comes alive and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing takes it upon herself to rescue as many dinosaurs as possible before the island is destroyed. Joining her is her old friend, Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady. Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, James Cromwell, Toby Jones, Ted Levine, Isabella Sermon and Geraldine Chaplin join the cast while BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles from previous films in the franchise.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom received mixed reviews. It holds a 51% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, ” Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom adds another set piece-packed entry to the blockbuster franchise, although genuinely thrilling moments are in increasingly short supply.”

There will be at least one more film in the series. Colin Trevorrow, who helmed the first film and co-wrote Fallen Kingdom, will return to direct the final entry. Fallen Kingdom’s ending had dinosaurs released in the world.

Jurassic World 3 will release on June 11, 2021.

