Jurassic World Dominion’s new poster and BTS featurette celebrate the legacy of the iconic franchise

A new poster for the sixth film in the Jurassic film franchise, titled Jurassic World Dominion, is out. The film brings back Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow.

The film not only stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, but also features the main trio of the original Jurassic Park — Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. Goldblum had appeared in a supporting role in the last film, The Fallen Kingdom, as well. The movie also stars Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy and BD Wong.

Neill, Dern, and Goldblum played the role of paleontologist Dr Alan Grant, paleobotanist Dr Ellie Sattler and mathematician and chaos theorist Ian Malcolm, respectively, in the iconic 1993 Steven Spielberg film.

The poster acknowledges the younger actors as well as the veterans of the franchise. The actors are enclosed in amber, denoting the amber from which dinosaur DNA was extracted in the fictional mythology of the franchise.

A new featurette also celebrated the legacy of the series. It features several behind-the-scenes from the original.

Dominion picks up from the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The JA Bayona directorial ended with dinosaurs escaping into the world after being freed. Dominion will address the fallout. The trailers have promised an exciting ending to the Jurassic World trilogy, and we can hardly wait.

It was confirmed in 2020, however, that Dominion will not necessarily be the end of the Jurassic franchise. Producer Frank Marshall told Collider in 2020, “No. It’s the start of a new era. The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope.”

Jurassic World Dominion releases on June 10, 2022.