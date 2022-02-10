Jurassic World Dominion trailer: The original Jurassic Park trio returns to help Owen Grady

The trailer of Jurassic World Dominion is out and it is every bit as exciting as the fans of the franchise had hoped. The high point of the trailer is the return of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum reprising their roles from the first Jurassic Park movie that started the franchise almost three decades ago.

The Jurassic World franchise is led by Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady. In the trailer of the latest film, we see Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard joining hands with the original trio. In the last film, genetically engineered dinosaurs were shipped all over the world and this film deals with the consequences of the action.

The trailer shows dinosaurs living across different climates, and cohabitating with humans.

Director Colin Trevorrow previously told Empire, “This is a very different kind of Jurassic movie. There’s a lot of action and a lot of adventure. But the way that we bring these characters together and the effect they have on each other and how their stories collide — a movie where they’re drawing closer and closer together — is just very exciting for me. Structurally, it’s cool. It’s different. And it’s just very satisfying to see all of them up on screen together.”

Jurassic World Dominion releases on June 10.