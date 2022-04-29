Jurassic World Dominion trailer 2: Original Jurassic Park trio returns as dinosaurs take over the world

The second trailer for Jurassic World Dominion is here. This Colin Trevorrow directorial is set three years after the original. After the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs have overrun the world. The prehistoric beasts live uneasily beside humans and there is chaos all around.

The trailer begins with Isabella Sermon’s Maisie Lockwood, the girl that Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) adopted in the last film. Blue, everybody’s favourite velociraptor, arrives with her baby. But, it gets captured by a band of hunters. Owen promises a fiercely angry Blue that he will bring her baby back.

Then, there are visuals of dinosaurs roaming the jungles and cities, which are a little reminiscent of Jurassic Park 2 that had humans bringing a few dinos back to civilisation. A Mosasaurus, perhaps the same one from the original Jurassic World, is seen rising from the water. Many dinosaurs are running confused across streets, ramming into cars.

Owen and Claire are being chased by raptors and barely make out alive. We see all sorts of dinosaurs, both carnivores and herbivores. There are T-rexes, a giganotosaurus, dreadnoughtus, atrociraptor, nasutoceratops, and even a feathered pyroraptor.

Things, in a nutshell, do not look good.

Owen asks the original Jurassic Park’s trio for help. Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum are here, and they all have aged like fine wine. They are the USP of this movie, and we hope they are as much a part of cast as Owen and Claire are. It is likely that they all team up to find the solution to all that chaos. At one point, Alan Grant (Neill) talks about the “biggest carnivore the world has ever seen”, which may not be correct as we know spinosaurus ate meat too.

Despite the nostalgia mining clearly at display here, Jurassic World Dominion looks like the film of the summer. The scope of the film makes it bigger than any in the franchise, which is saying something. Sure, dinos have been with humans before in Jurassic Park 2, but they have not flourished and grown like in Dominion.

Jurassic World Dominion releases on June 10, 2022.