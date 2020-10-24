Jurassic World Dominion resumes filming

Jurassic World Dominion is scheduled to be released on June 10, 2022. (Photo: Colin Trevorrow/Twitter)

The third installment in the Jurassic World series of films, titled Jurassic World: Dominion, has resumed filming. Previously, the filming had to be stopped after some crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, the stars of the original Steven Spielberg directorial Jurassic Park, who are all set to appear in the new film as well, posed for a set photo shared by director Colin Trevorrow. He captioned it simply, “Back.”

Neill, Dern and Goldblum played the role of paleontologist Dr Alan Grant, paleobotanist Dr Ellie Sattler and mathematician and chaos theorist Ian Malcolm, respectively, in the iconic 1993 film.

Dominion is the sixth film in the entire franchise. It will pick up from the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The JA Bayona directorial Fallen Kingdom ended with the pre-historic beasts escaping into the world after being freed. Dominion will possibly address the fallout.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise their roles of Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively. Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze are also part of the film’s cast.

Jurassic World Dominion is scheduled to be released on June 10, 2022.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd