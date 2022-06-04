Jurassic World Dominion’s new clip is reminiscent of the original Jurassic Park. Watch here

A new clip from the upcoming movie Jurassic World Dominion is here. The clip features two of the original trio from the first film in the franchise— Dr Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern).

The clip is set inside a helicopter that is approaching an island, which Mamoudou Athie’s Ramsay Cole explains is a safe haven for twenty displaced dinosaur species. As the chopper approaches the destination, we see snow covered hills and valleys. Ramsay reveals there is a T-Rex on the island too. They also spot a Dreadnoughtus, just chilling on ground.

Watch the clip below.

The scene evokes the memories of a particular scene in the original Jurassic Park when Grant and Sattler were lured to the Jurassic Park by John Hammond (late Richard Attenborough) from their digging site where they were working on fossils.

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) also return from the previous two Jurassic movies.

Dominion picks up from the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The JA Bayona directorial ended with dinosaurs escaping into the world after being freed. Dominion will address the fallout. The prehistoric beasts live uneasily beside humans and there is, understandably, chaos all around.

Apart from Neill and Dern, Jeff Goldblum also makes a comeback as Ian Malcolm. And so does BD Wong as Dr Henry Wu. Despite the nostalgia mining we have seen in trailers and promos, we are also promised an exciting ending to the Jurassic World trilogy. Jurassic World Dominion looks like the film of the summer. It releases on June 10.