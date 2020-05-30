Jurassic World Dominion may begin production in July: Sam Neill

Sam Neill played the role of Dr Alan Grant in the first and third Jurassic Park films. (Photo: Universal Pictures) Sam Neill played the role of Dr Alan Grant in the first and third Jurassic Park films. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

Sam Neill, who will reprise the role of Dr Alan Grant in the third and final Jurassic World movie, titled Dominion, says the film’s production could begin in July. Nearly all the film and television production around the world is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Neill told The Guardian that the filming may begin in July. He said, “I should be going into Pinewood at 6 am. All the sets are there, waiting. I miss the company of friends and the conviviality around a table in a restaurant, sharing some good wine together. I can’t wait to get back to it. One hopes that people haven’t got used to being without it.”

Neill played the role of Grant in the first and third films in the franchise.

Dominion is the sixth film in the Jurassic film franchise that began with Steve Spielberg’s Jurassic Park in 1993. It will pick up from the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Colin Trevorrow, who helmed Jurassic World, will return to direct. Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing will lead the cast again. Jeff Goldblum will reprise his role as Dr Ian Malcolm. Like Neill, Laura Dern’s Dr Ellie Sattler will return from the original series as well.

The JA Bayona directorial Fallen Kingdom ended with the pre-historic beasts escaping into the world after being freed. The Dominion will address the fallout. Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze are also part of the film’s cast.

It was recently confirmed that Dominion will not be the end of the Jurassic franchise. Frank Marshall told Collider a few days ago, “No. It’s the start of a new era. The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope.”

