Jurassic World Dominion kicks off box office with 26 million dollars internationally, heralding a huge worldwide opening

Jurassic World Dominion is already off to a great start in some of the international markets it has been released in. It has collected $25.9 million so far, which augurs well for its prospects when it gets out in rest of the world, including India and its domestic market North America.

Clearly, pandemic or not, Jurassic World Dominion is headed for a huge global box office opening. Analysts believe theatrical movies are back in earnest, and this year movies like The Batman, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Top Gun: Maverick have proven to be extremely profitable for studios.

Jurassic World franchise has also been super-successful at the box office. While the first movie, titled Jurassic World, grossed $1.67 billion, the sequel, Fallen Kingdom, grossed $1.30 billion.

Jurassic World Dominion is the conclusion of Jurassic World series. In the last movie, dinosaurs escaped into the world. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return in the lead roles of Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. Adding the fun are the trio from the original Jurassic Park — Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. They are together again for the first time since the 1993 Steven Spielberg film.

Neill, Dern, and Goldblum played the role of paleontologist Dr Alan Grant, paleobotanist Dr Ellie Sattler and mathematician and chaos theorist Ian Malcolm, respectively, in Jurassic Park. BD Wong also returns from the original movie as Dr Henry Wu.

The footage and earlier trailers have promised an exciting ending to the Jurassic World trilogy, and we can hardly wait. The movie also stars Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, and Omar Sy.

Jurassic World Dominion releases on June 10, 2022.