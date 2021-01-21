Jurassic World Dominion is a celebration of the whole franchise, says Colin Trevorrow

Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow said that the conclusion to the Jurassic World trilogy is a “celebration of the whole franchise” while speaking to Entertainment Weekly.

He shared, “To me, (Dominion) is a culmination of one story that’s been told. When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached. But this trilogy is not that way. It’s very much a serialised story.”

Dominion is the sixth film in the entire franchise that began with Steven Spielberg’s original in 1993. It will pick up from the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The JA Bayona directorial ended with dinosaurs escaping into the world after being freed. Dominion will address the fallout.

Wrap on Jurassic World Dominion. All my gratitude to our extraordinary crew and cast. We made a family. pic.twitter.com/svD3yURmHw — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) November 7, 2020

Trevorrow also said, “What was important for me was, when you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this. If kids who are born today are going to be presented with six Jurassic Park movies — you hope the parents will buy them the box set — you hope they are going to get to feel like they watch one long story.”

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise the roles of Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively. Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze are also part of the film’s cast.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will return from the original trilogy. Goldblum briefly appeared in Fallen Kingdom too.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to be released on June 10, 2022.