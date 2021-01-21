scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Must Read

Jurassic World Dominion is a celebration of the whole franchise, says Colin Trevorrow

Jurassic World: Dominion is the sixth film in the entire franchise that began with Steven Spielberg's original in 1993.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 21, 2021 5:50:13 pm
Jurassic World Dominion, chris prattJurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to be released on June 10, 2022. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow said that the conclusion to the Jurassic World trilogy is a “celebration of the whole franchise” while speaking to Entertainment Weekly.

He shared, “To me, (Dominion) is a culmination of one story that’s been told. When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached. But this trilogy is not that way. It’s very much a serialised story.”

Dominion is the sixth film in the entire franchise that began with Steven Spielberg’s original in 1993. It will pick up from the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The JA Bayona directorial ended with dinosaurs escaping into the world after being freed. Dominion will address the fallout.

Trevorrow also said, “What was important for me was, when you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this. If kids who are born today are going to be presented with six Jurassic Park movies — you hope the parents will buy them the box set — you hope they are going to get to feel like they watch one long story.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise the roles of Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively. Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze are also part of the film’s cast.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will return from the original trilogy. Goldblum briefly appeared in Fallen Kingdom too.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to be released on June 10, 2022.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

KGF star Yash’s Maldives vacation 13 photos
13 photos from KGF star Yash’s Maldives vacation

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 21: Latest News

Advertisement