Jurassic World Dominion first look promises a visual extravaganza

The makers of Jurassic World 3, officially titled Jurassic World: Dominion, have teased fans of the franchise with the first look of the film. But, the five-minute preview of the movie can only be watched during the IMAX screenings of F9, the ninth Fast and Furious movie.

The clip gives a sneak peek into the new species of dinosaurs which will be introduced in the film which is set 65 million years ago. It also gives a brief glimpse into a clash between a T-rex and the Giganotosaurus, a new addition to the franchise. From the short clip which is being called the extended look tease, Jurassic World 3 seems to be a visual extravaganza.

The Colin Trevorrow directorial will pick up from the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom that concluded with dinosaurs escaping into the world after being freed. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise their roles of Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively. The others who have joined the film’s cast include Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze.

Last year, Chris Pratt had called the film’s script ‘unbelievable’ on Ellen DeGeneres’ show. “It’s got everybody. It’s got pretty much everybody in it. Maybe I just blew it, but I don’t care. All of the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back, so it’s going to feel very much like how Endgame brought everything together at Marvel,” the actor said.

Jurassic World: Dominion started filming in 2020, but the shoot had to be stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is scheduled to hit screens on June 10, 2022.