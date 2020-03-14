Jurassic World Dominion delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

At the moment, it is not clear if Jurassic World: Dominion’s June 11, 2021 will be affected as well. At the moment, it is not clear if Jurassic World: Dominion’s June 11, 2021 will be affected as well.

Universal Pictures has halted the filming of Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World series due to the global coronavirus pandemic, according to Collider. At the moment, it is not clear if the film’s June 11, 2021 release date will be affected as well.

Dominion is also the sixth film in the Jurassic film franchise that began with Steve Spielberg’s Jurassic Park in 1993. The franchise is based on genetically-recreated, cloned dinosaurs housed in a theme park using newfound DNA. The dinosaurs wreak havoc on humans, theme park crew and tourists alike, after they get out of control.

Jurassic World: Dominion will pick up from the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The JA Bayona directorial ended with the pre-historic beasts escaping into the world after being freed. The final film in the franchise will address the fallout.

Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing will again lead the cast. Jeff Goldblum’s Dr Ian Malcolm will reprise the role from the previous film and the original series. Sam Neill’s Dr Allen Grant and Laura Dern’s Dr Ellie Sattler will return from the original series as well. Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze are also part of the film’s cast.

Colin Trevorrow, who helmed the first film, will return to direct.

