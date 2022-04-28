Jurassic World Dominion’s CinemaCon footage: Old favourites return as dinosaurs overrun the world

At the CinemaCon, Universal Pictures screened the footage from one of this summer’s most-awaited movies, Jurassic World: Dominion. The movie wraps up the Jurassic World trilogy and continues the story after dinosaurs have escaped from the titular theme park into different corners of the world.

The film not only stars Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), but also features the main trio of the original Jurassic Park — Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum.

Neill, Dern, and Goldblum played the role of paleontologist Dr Alan Grant, paleobotanist Dr Ellie Sattler and mathematician and chaos theorist Ian Malcolm, respectively, in the iconic 1993 Steven Spielberg film.

The footage, as per reports, features Owen Grady encountering a group of velociraptors. He goes after hunters who have captured a baby raptor, the child of Blue. The audiences were also shown glimpses of cities overrun by these prehistoric beasts. The effect is that of a zombie apocalypse, but only zombies are as big as buildings.

Neill and Jeff also appear as Grant and Malcolm. Grant is shocked to hear that Owen wants to rescue a raptor and Malcolm wonders aloud whether he really made a promise to a raptor. Then the footage showed Dern’s Ellie Sattler being pinned down by a dinosaur.

The footage and earlier trailers have promised an exciting ending to the Jurassic World trilogy, and we can hardly wait.

Jurassic World Dominion releases on June 10, 2022.