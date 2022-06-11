Jurassic World Dominion box office Day 1: Sam Neill, Laura Dern film off to an impressive opening in India

The third film in the Jurassic World series, Jurassic World Dominion, had a good opening at the Indian box office. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Dominion has been billed as the conclusion to the Jurassic Park sequel trilogy, and collected Rs 8 crore on day one as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Box Office India reported that the film grossed Rs 3.75 crore in Thursday previews, which began after 4 pm.

Internationally, as well, Jurassic World Dominion is performing well. It collected $18 million (Rs 140 crore approx) in Thursday previews in North America, and is expected to make $125 million in its opening weekend there.

Although the film would almost certainly not come anywhere close to the box office returns of the earlier two Jurassic World movies, it should be successful enough for Universal Pictures to plan the future of the franchise. The first film made $1.6 billion worldwide, while the second, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, made $1.3 billion worldwide.

The film not only stars Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), but also features the main trio of the original Jurassic Park franchise — Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. Neill, Dern, and Goldblum played the roles of paleontologist Dr Alan Grant, paleobotanist Dr Ellie Sattler and mathematician and chaos theorist Ian Malcolm, respectively, in the 1993’s Steven Spielberg original.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a mixed review and two stars. She wrote, “The film leaves us with the same message as in its 2018 edition, that the only way out of our troubles is to co-exist. Which is all well and good. Seeing a little girl pet a baby dino in a pastoral, urban, sanitised park-type setting, you can’t help wondering: once this dino grows up, will he devour humans?”