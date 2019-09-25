Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern are returning for Jurassic World 3

We have some good news for fans of the Jurassic Park franchise. According to Deadline, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum have been roped in for Jurrasic World 3. They will be starring alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the sequel.

Advertising

Dern, in fact, revealed the news during a fan screening of a short titled Battle at Big Rock. The previous installment in the Jurassic World franchise ended with the dinosaurs finding a way into civilisation. Jurassic World 3 will, reportedly, take off from where things were left in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World 3 will be executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow. The script of the movie has been penned by Emily Carmichael along with Trevorrow.

Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill had featured in the original Jurassic Park (1993). The film led to a franchise which has done an incredible business of five billion dollars globally.

Jurassic World 3 is slated for a release on June 10, 2021.