Hollywood Rewind | Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park is a wonderfully evocative film

Jurassic Park movie cast: Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Samuel L Jackson

Jurassic Park movie director: Steven Spielberg

Jurassic Park movie rating: 5 stars

If there has ever been a movie that has changed the way we see cinema on the big screen, it has to be the Steven Spielberg 1993 directorial Jurassic Park. The movie has been called many things since its release – historically significant, aesthetically pleasing, all-round entertaining film interspersed with truly spell-binding moments.

In fact, I remember watching the movie on television in the late 90s and since then, many times over on various platforms. Even after all these years, Jurassic Park doesn’t feel old despite evoking a strong sense of nostalgia.

The film’s plot revolves around a billionaire philanthropist and his team of hired scientists who create a wildlife park of extinct dinosaurs. However, one fine day things go awry and a group of visitors find themselves in a soup, struggling to get off the fictional island of Isla Nublar.

The plot is dramatic enough to retain the interest of the audience throughout the duration of two hours. But what adds to the intrigue and thrill of the narrative is of course the wonderful and awe-inspiring dinosaurs. The visual effects in the film is considered path-breaking, especially considering the year when the movie was produced.

It is said that filmmaker Spielberg invested in developing a company called DTS which specialised in creating special surround sound effects for the movie, including the sounds of the massive extinct beings. Upon its release, the movie was hailed a critical as well as commercial success, earning over 900 million dollars at the worldwide box office. An astounding number at the time.

When I first thought of revisiting Jurassic Park, the first couple of scenes that flashed in my mind were of course when the glass of water starts shaking due to the reverberations created by the footsteps of the dinosaur. The second scene which particularly caught my fancy at the time was when the kids were trapped inside the car as the dinosaur attempted to knock the vehicle over. The fear, the shock and the thrill that I felt at the time has not been worn out with the passage of time. If that is not the mark of creating an outstanding, timeless piece of art; what is?

The cast– which included names like Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sir Richard Attenborough and Samuel L Jackson among others– helped bring the magic of Jurassic Park alive with their credible performances.

In fact, Jurassic Park was so successful that the makers went on to build an entire franchise. It has since then been rebooted, and the said reboot has established itself successfully as another remarkably successful series of movies led by Chris Pratt.

Really, there is no good reason not to rewatch Jurassic Park. At least I cannot think of any. The movie is available for streaming on YouTube.