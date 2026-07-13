Jurassic Park star Sam Neill dies at 78, months after beating rare blood cancer

New Zealand actor Sam Neill, best known for his memorable roles as Dr. Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 seminal action adventure film Jurassic Park, has died at the age of 78. Though he was diagnosed with stage-3 blood cancer in 2022, he was declared cancer-free earlier this year in April. A statement by Neill’s family on his Instagram handle stated on Monday, “The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free.”

“It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care,” a message shared on his Instagram handle said.