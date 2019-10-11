Jungle Cruise trailer: Emily Blunt-Dwayne Johnson film looks like a lazy retread

Jungle Cruise is another attempt of Disney to turn one of Disneyland’s theme park rides to a massive movie franchise à la Pirates of the Caribbean. The film is headlined by Emily Blunt and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Jungle Cruise looks fun and adventurous, but that’s just about it. If one is looking to just have an entertaining, relaxing time at the movies, this one should be right up one’s alley. If the trailer is any indication, it should not tax your brain at all.

The story seems like a retread of so many other adventure movie or movie franchises, including the one with Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow as the primary character.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who will also direct Dwayne Johnson in DC movie Black Adam, is helming Jungle Cruise.

Jack Whitehall, Édgar Ramírez, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti and others play supporting roles.

Jungle Cruise’s official synopsis reads, “Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission. Also starring in the film are Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.”

Jungle Cruise is slated to be released on July 24, 2020.