Jungle Cruise’s second trailer gives off Pirates of the Caribbean vibe

Disney recently unveiled the second trailer for its adventure film Jungle Cruise. The film, helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra and penned by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, originates from a Disneyland theme park ride of the same name, similar to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

This Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt starrer has the family-friendly feel of most Dwayne Johnson films, and it deliberately appears to be trying to recreate the success of the Pirates franchise.

Jungle Cruise, as mentioned earlier, looks and feels very much like the Pirates of the Caribbean films. The comic-adventurous vibe is instantly familiar. There is also a MacGuffin, a certain Tree of Life, which is believed to possess healing powers.

Still, the film might work due to Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s chemistry if the story is engaging enough. Johnson is a riverboat captain called Frank, hired by a scientist called Lily Houghton (Blunt) to ferry her across the Amazon rainforest, the location of the tree. The supporting cast is pretty strong too. Jack Whitehall plays the younger brother of Blunt’s character.

Édgar Ramírez, Jesse Plemons and Quim Gutiérrez play the role of antagonists.

Jungle Cruise’s official synopsis states, “Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission. Also starring in the film are Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.”

Jungle Cruise releases on July 24, 2020 in the US.

