Jungle Cruise early reactions: Dwayne Johnson’s Disney movie is ‘a big, fantastical adventure’

Jungle Cruise is slated to be released on July 30 in the US. (Photo: The Walt Disney Studios)

The social media reactions to Disney’s Jungle Cruise movie have begun to trickle in. The movie, starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and is based on Disney’s theme park ride of the same name.

Johnson plays the role of a riverboat captain called Frank, hired by a scientist called Lily Houghton (Blunt) to ferry her across the Amazon rainforest, the location of the tree. The supporting cast is pretty strong too. Jack Whitehall plays the younger brother of Blunt’s character.

Édgar Ramírez, Jesse Plemons and Quim Gutiérrez play the role of antagonists.

The highly successful Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was also based on a theme park. The critics say the movie is fun and the cast makes it even better. A few critics noted that apart from the ride, it also takes inspiration from similar adventure movies.

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff tweeted, “#JungleCruise legit feels like a theme park ride — and I like rides quite a bit. Had a good time with the mythology and the action, but the biggest winner of the bunch here is the cast chemistry. Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Whitehall are mighty charming together.”

Fandango’s Erik Davis wrote, “Disney’s #JungleCruise is a lot of fun – a big, fantastical adventure that feels similar in tone to the PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN movies & is packed with surprises. Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt are great together, but Jesse Plemons is a riot. Tons of nods to the ride it’s based on.”

Variety’s Courtney Howard tweeted, “#JungleCruise is an epic adventure – a throwback blockbuster we’ve been missing, a la THE MUMMY (99), PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN, THE AFRICAN QUEEN & ROMANCING THE STONE rolled into 1. A thrill ride you’ll want to see repeatedly. The most fun you’ll have at the movies all Summer.”

Screenrant’s Rob Keyes tweeted, “I watched #JungleCruise today. @TheRock’s been saying for two years that it’s inspired by Indiana Jones, Romancing the Stone, and African Queen, and that’s exactly the way it plays. It’s super fun, with lots of heart, and after the first 10 minutes you’ll be locked in. More plz.”

