Jumanji The Next Level trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart take the franchise to the next level

The trailer of Jumanji: The Next Level is out and it sure takes the franchise to the next level. In the 2017 version, we saw the kids choosing avatars and landing up inside the game of Jumanji but this time, the game is busted and the characters are not the same anymore.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart’s avatars in the game play older men rather than playing teenagers and this gives us some of the best moments of the trailer. Jack Black returns as well but this time, he isn’t playing the pretty Bethany anymore. The only avatar who has retained her character from the previous film is Karen Gillan. The ensemble here is hilarious and since we see them playing different characters than last time, it makes it even more fun.

Watch the trailer of Jumanji The Next Level here:

Jumanji was originally made in 1995 and starred Robin Williams. The 2017 version was a direct sequel and upgraded the original film as this time the kids played a video game instead of a board game. With the latest version, it looks like the makers have upgraded the film yet again.

In the time of franchises and reboots, the audience is now quite accustomed to watching the same content over and over again but if the makers take the content to the next level, like in Jumanji, it gives the audience something to look forward to.

Jumanji: The Next Level has been directed by Jake Kasdan. The film releases in December 2019.