Jumanji The Next Level full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Jumanji: The Next Level, the third film in the Jumanji franchise, has been leaked by Tamilrockers. The Jake Kasdan directorial has Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman returning from the previous film. Awkwafina, Danny Glover and Danny DeVito are joining the franchise.

Jumanji: The Next Level has received mostly positive critical reception. The film holds a rating of 68 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Like many classic games, Jumanji: The Next Level retains core components of what came before while adding enough fresh bits to keep things playable.”

Tamilrockers operates freely despite a high court order against them. This is because they keep changing their domain extension every single time, making it hard to track. Tamilrockers can also be accessed by proxy servers.

Jumanji: The Next Level was given only one star by The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer. She wrote, “It remains a mystery as to why the whole lot of them are so nervous about their dwindling ‘lives’ — each one gets three in the game — when dying means far from dead. The “rebirth”, that involves them falling head first from the skies, appears more worrisome in comparison.”

“What one keeps wishing is that the film had stuck around for longer in the real world, where DeVito and Glover play two old and ageing men with a history that involves real pain. DeVito stumbling around sportingly with a mending hip packs in more punch than Johnson’s pecs,” she added.

