Jumanji The Next Level ending explained

Jumanji The Next Level is the third installment in the Jumanji franchise and a direct sequel to 2017’s Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle. The franchise is based on a game (a board game in the original and a video-game in the followup) that has real-world consequences.

Jumanji The Next Level has evoked mostly positive critical reception. It holds a 67 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Like many classic games, Jumanji: The Next Level retains core components of what came before while adding enough fresh bits to keep things playable.”

SPOILERS AHEAD

At the end of the film, Spencer, Martha, Bethany and Fridge have made it out of the game — again. One character, though, decided to stay. Milo Walker (Danny Glover) in the form of a winged horse.



Every other character gets back to their daily routine. The group meets for the meal they were meant to have at the beginning of the movie at Nora’s Cafe diner.

At Spencer’s house, his mum is in the basement with the a man repairing the furnace. He recognises the Jumanji video-game and says he is also a gamer. He, despite warning, presses a button on the device.

The film ends with Spencer, Bethany, Fridge and Martha coming out of Nora’s Cafe and looking at a herd of Ostriches. This was prompted by the button press by the repairman. The credits begin to roll in.

The implication of all this might be that the Jumanji game is now part of the real world.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film 1 star, “It remains a mystery as to why the whole lot of them are so nervous about their dwindling ‘lives’ — each one gets three in the game — when dying means far from dead. The “rebirth”, that involves them falling head first from the skies, appears more worrisome in comparison.”

The Next Level is helmed by Jake Kasdan, who also directed Welcome to the Jungle. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito.

