Jumanji The Next Level tops the box office with a 50 million dollar debut

The third film in the Jumanji franchise, Jumanji: The Next Level, is heading for a massive 50 million dollar opening at the box office, according to Variety, thus ending the reign of Frozen II. Jake Kasdan returns to direct after the last film, Welcome to the Jungle.

The franchise began in Robin Williams starrer 1995 film with a fictional board game that had real-world consequences. It was replaced with a video-game from the sequel that sucks in players into itself who become their in-game characters.

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman reprise their roles from the previous film, while Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito join the franchise with this one.

Jumanji: The Next Level has inspired a mostly positive response from critics. It has scored a 67 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Like many classic games, Jumanji: The Next Level retains core components of what came before while adding enough fresh bits to keep things playable.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film only one star. She wrote, “What one keeps wishing is that the film had stuck around for longer in the real world, where DeVito and Glover play two old and ageing men with a history that involves real pain. DeVito stumbling around sportingly with a mending hip packs in more punch than Johnson’s pecs.”

“That said, the Rock is getting really good at having fun, especially poking jokes at himself,” she added.

