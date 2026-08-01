Jumanji Open World trailer: Dwayne Johnson leads one last adventure in the real world. Watch

After the global success of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), which together made more than $1.7 billion worldwide, the first trailer for Jumanji: Open World is finally here. The film marks the third and final instalment in the rebooted Jumanji series, with the core cast, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan, returning for yet another adventure. Going by the three-minute trailer, the film promises to retain the franchise’s trademark mix of humour, action and spectacle.

This time, however, the game is no longer confined to its console. Instead, the trailer flips the familiar premise on its head as the game’s characters spill into the real world, bringing chaos along with them. Johnson, Black, Hart and Gillan appear as the video game avatars navigating reality for the first time, while Alex Wolff’s character explains the problem: “They’re video game characters, but they’re stuck in demo mode.”