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Jumanji Open World trailer: Dwayne Johnson leads one last adventure in the real world. Watch
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan return for one last ride as the trailer for Jumanji Open World teases a reality-bending adventure where the game's dangers spill into the real world.
After the global success of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), which together made more than $1.7 billion worldwide, the first trailer for Jumanji: Open World is finally here. The film marks the third and final instalment in the rebooted Jumanji series, with the core cast, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan, returning for yet another adventure. Going by the three-minute trailer, the film promises to retain the franchise’s trademark mix of humour, action and spectacle.
This time, however, the game is no longer confined to its console. Instead, the trailer flips the familiar premise on its head as the game’s characters spill into the real world, bringing chaos along with them. Johnson, Black, Hart and Gillan appear as the video game avatars navigating reality for the first time, while Alex Wolff’s character explains the problem: “They’re video game characters, but they’re stuck in demo mode.”
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WATCH | Jumanji Open World trailer
The “demo mode” glitch leads to a series of comic moments, with Johnson’s Dr Smolder Bravestone unexpectedly switching to a Spanish accent and other bizarre malfunctions disrupting the team’s mission. “I’m beginning to suspect that we’re not in Jumanji,” Black’s Professor Shelly Oberon remarks, as the trailer escalates into large-scale action set pieces featuring stampeding ostriches, rhinoceroses and giant lizards loose in the real world. The stakes become clear when Wolff’s character tells the group, “The only way to stop this is to get you guys back into the game.”
Directed by Jake Kasdan, Jumanji: Open World also stars Danny DeVito, Lamorne Morris and Nick Jonas. The film continues the modern reinvention of the beloved franchise, which began with the 1995 original starring Robin Williams.
Jumanji: Open World is scheduled to release in theatres on December 25, setting up a major holiday box office clash with Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday.
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