Jumanji actor James Handy stabbed to death by girlfriend’s son

Police have arrested the son of actor James Handy’s girlfriend in his death, after he was found stabbed in the chest in Los Angeles, law enforcement said Thursday.

Officers responded to a home Wednesday morning after a 911 caller said, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin,” according to the The Los Angeles Police Department. They found the 81-year-old who appeared in films like Jumanji and Top Gun: Maverick in the front yard stabbed in the chest and unconscious, according to police. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Michael Gledhill, 44, who is James Handy’s girlfriend’s son and lives at the home with his mother, told officers that he was the person they were looking for, according to police. Gledhill was booked on suspicion of one count of murder, according to police. His bail was set at $2 million, according to jail records.