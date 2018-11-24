Julie Andrews is voicing a mythical sea creature in Aquaman

Veteran actor Julie Andrews will voice a key role in the Aquaman movie, whose cast is led by Jason Momoa. The movie is the latest one from the house of DC Films and Warner Bros. Andrews will voice Karathen, a mythical sea creature that helps Momoa’s water-bound hero broker peace between Atlantis and the dry land, reported variety.com.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Peter Safran, a producer on Aquaman, said, “We wanted the Karathen to have the voice of a classic British actress, albeit somewhat digitally altered. And when we found out Julie was interested and available and excited to do it, casting her was a no-brainer.” The film will hit the screens in India on December 14, a week ahead of its release in the US.

Aquaman’s official synopsis states, “From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be…a king.”

In the US, it opens two days before the release of Mary Poppins Returns wherein Emily Blunt will take on a role originated by Andrews in the 1964 Disney classic Mary Poppins.

Andrews won the Best Actress Oscar for the role.

(With IANS inputs)