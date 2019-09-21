Julie Andrews to receive 48th AFI Life Achievement Award

The American Film Institute (AFI) will be honouring veteran actor Julie Andrews with its 48th Lifetime Achievement Award.

Advertising

According to The Hollywood Reporter, AFI’s board of trustees announced on Friday that Andrews will receive the award on April 25, 2020 at a gala in Los Angeles.

“Julie Andrews is practically perfect in every way. Her talents across time have inspired a shared sense of joy across generations, and her gifts to our cultural heritage are a testament to the power of this art form to bring us together when we need it most.

“AFI is proud to sing her praises with its 48th Life Achievement Award,” said Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI board of trustees.

Previous honourees of the award include Sean Connery, Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, George Clooney and Denzel Washington.