Hollywood Rewind | Meryl Streep starrer Julie and Julia is a love letter to food

“The world ends, not with a bang but with a whimper,” poet TS Eliot had written a long time ago. But writer and filmmaker Nora Ephron’s eclectic, charming and absolutely delightful world of humane characters continue to live on, long after her death. In this week of Hollywood Rewind, we take a look at Ephron’s last directorial Julie and Julia, which starred Meryl Streep and Amy Adams in titular roles.

“What is it that you really like to do?” asks Stanley Tucci’s character Paul Child of his wife Julia Child (Meryl Streep) after they have moved from America to France. “Eat,” says Julia simply. And isn’t that what we all like to do best? Eat delicious home-cooked food every single day. It was then that I realised without even having watched a quarter of the film that I would end up loving Julie and Julia. And I did.

Based on chef Julia Child’s My Life in France and Julie Powell’s Julie & Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously, the Meryl Streep starrer is laugh-out-loud, sweet and sentimental film about following dreams, chasing after passions and feeling dejected in the process.

Like every driven person on this planet, Julie Powell sets herself up for a task. To cook 524 recipes from Julia Child’s cookbook within 365 days. And she really goes after it, crying and questioning herself through the duration, but she doesn’t stop working through it all even when she is at her lowest. There is one scene where she just gives up after a dish goes haywire, throwing herself down on the ground as tears blur her vision. Failure at its most transparent.

The movie moves back and forth through two timelines, giving us a good bite of both Julie and Julia’s personal and professional struggles. And I, for one, can never have enough of the ‘Underdog, you-can-do-it story,’ especially when told through the medium of food. And especially when it features the talented pair of Adams and Streep.

Meryl Streep, who had received an Academy nod for her performance in the film, is bouncy on her feet and immensely likable as the talented Julia Child. Motivated, relentless, disciplined and a whole bag of fun, Streep’s performance is balanced with just the perfect set of ingredients — a dash of charm, a dollop of inspiration and a spoonful of warmth.

However, the true band leader is Nora Ephron herself, who delivers her promise of a good, intelligent and entertaining ride. So if you are feeling low, don’t just eat good food, gorge yourself crazy on this ultimate food film.

Julie and Julia is available for streaming on Netflix.