Friday, July 15, 2022

Julianne Moore to head Venice Film Festival jury

Julianne Moore will be joined in deciding this year's winners by French director Audrey Diwan, Iranian actor Leila Hatami, Italian director Leonardo Di Costanzo and Nobel Prize winning author Kazuo Ishiguro.

By: Reuters | London |
July 15, 2022 9:03:43 pm
Juliaane MooreVenice Film Festival will run from August 31 to September 10. (Photo: Julianne Moore/Instagram)

Oscar winning actress Julianne Moore will head the main competition jury at this year’s Venice Film Festival, organisers said on Friday.

Moore will be joined in deciding this year’s winners by French director Audrey Diwan, who scooped the festival’s Golden Lion award last year for her film “Happening”, Iranian actress Leila Hatami, Italian director Leonardo Di Costanzo and Nobel Prize winning author Kazuo Ishiguro.

 

Argentine director and screenwriter Mariano Cohn and Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen will complete the international jury, which assigns the festival’s main competition awards, including the Golden Lion.

Also read |London Indian Film Festival 2022: Aparna Sen, Nandita Das win Icon Awards; Taapsee, Konkona get Outstanding Achievement Award

The 79th edition of the festival, held on the lagoon city’s Lido island, will run from August 31 to September 10.

