Pamela Anderson on Julian Assange’s arrest: I am in shock

Actor Pamela Anderson on Thursday expressed “shock” over the arrest of the Wikileaks founder Julian Assange from his Ecuador Embassy hideout.

Assange, 47, spent almost seven years inside the embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden. He was arrested on Thursday when the South American country withdrew the asylum granted to him.

Anderson, 51, who had visited Assange on multiple occasions when he was lodged in Ecuador embassy, launched a Twitter rant to condemn his arrest.

“I am in shock… I couldn’t hear clearly what he said? He looks very bad. How could you Equador? (Because he exposed you). How could you UK? Of course, you are America’s b***h and you need a diversion from your idiotic Brexit bulls**t,” she wrote.

In another tweet, the actor also took aim at her home country US and President Donald Trump.

“And the USA? This toxic coward of a President. He needs to rally his base? You are selfish and cruel. You have taken the entire world backwards. You are devils and liars and thieves. And you will ROT And WE WILL RISE,” Anderson said.

Assange entered the Ecuador Embassy in June 2012, having lost an appeal against extradition to Sweden for questioning on allegations of rape and sexual assault that went up to the UK Supreme Court.

While the case in Sweden has since been dropped, Assange was wanted by Scotland Yard for breach of bail and faced arrest the moment he stepped out of the diplomatically immune territory. But once that immunity was lifted, he was taken into custody.