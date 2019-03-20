Julia Roberts feels college admission scandal is ‘sad’

Julia Roberts has shared her thoughts on the high profile college scandal in the US, saying it is “sad” that parents do not trust their children.

Over 50 people, including Hollywood actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, have been charged in relation to the scam in which parents allegedly bribed their way to get their children into top American universities.

Julia Roberts, 51, was asked to comment on the scandal during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada.

“That to me is so sad, because I feel, (as) an outsider, that it says a little bit, ‘I don’t have enough faith in you’,” Roberts replied.

The actor has twins Hazel and Phinnaeus (14) and Henry (11) with husband, cinematographer Danny Moder.

Julia Roberts said she and Moder tried to “live a very normal experience” with their children.

“Obviously we have advantages that we didn’t have as children. But I think that’s the unique part of it, coming from the childhood that I have. You do need to know how to make your bed and do your laundry and make one meal. These are important life skills,” she said.

“They have to run their own race. They have to have their own experience,” the actor added.