When Julia Roberts revealed she was drawn to Hinduism after coming across a picture of Neem Karoli Baba

Several Hollywood actors have shown a fascination for India and Indian culture over the years, but perhaps among the most prominent celebrities to have embraced India remains Julia Roberts. Portions of her film Eat, Pray, Love were shot in India, but contrary to popular belief, she didn’t become fascinated by Hinduism after working on the movie, but was already practicing before signing on to star in it.

While the actor has always been careful about not talking too much about her personal ideologies, she has spoken about being a practicing Hindu on a handful of occasions in the past, mostly around the time when she was promoting Eat, Pray, Love.

In an interview with George Stephanopoulos for ABC news, she was asked about how she became acquainted with Hinduism, she said, “I practice, I practice a lot of things… Hinduism is something that I’m very intrigued by, and very interested in… It came from seeing a picture of a guru called Neem Karoli Baba. I was so drawn to this picture of this person, and I didn’t know who he was, and what he was about, but felt a very strong interest… He passed long before I saw his picture, but it was very intriguing, and that’s the way things come into our lives. They’re not these big, great crashing moments, but these little things…”

Roberts first spoke about being a practising Hindu in a 2011 interview with Elle, when she said, “I’m definitely a practising Hindu. I’ve been so spoiled with my friends and family in this life. Next time, I want to be just something quiet and supporting.” She said that she goes to temple to ‘chant, pray and celebrate.’

Of course, this piece of information made headlines, but Roberts maintained a dignified silence when asked about it again at a press conference for the film. “I will say this about Hinduism, which I practice… I didn’t suddenly make this movie and start practicing Hinduism. It was a part of my life for a very long time, and I realised I should stick with what my mom told me 22 years ago, ‘You’re an actor; act, don’t talk about politics, don’t talk about religion’.”

Eat, Pray, Love was released in 2010 and became a major box office success. Roberts is among the world’s highest grossing movie stars, and is the recipient of multiple accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and three Golden Globe Awards. Other prominent devotees of Neem Karoli Baba are Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.