scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

When Julia Roberts revealed she was drawn to Hinduism after coming across a picture of Neem Karoli Baba

Julia Roberts first spoke about being a practicing Hindu who goes to temple to 'chant, pray, celebrate' in 2011.

julia roberts baba neem karoliJulia Roberts shot her film Eat, Pray, Love in India.
Listen to this article
When Julia Roberts revealed she was drawn to Hinduism after coming across a picture of Neem Karoli Baba
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Several Hollywood actors have shown a fascination for India and Indian culture over the years, but perhaps among the most prominent celebrities to have embraced India remains Julia Roberts. Portions of her film Eat, Pray, Love were shot in India, but contrary to popular belief, she didn’t become fascinated by Hinduism after working on the movie, but was already practicing before signing on to star in it.

While the actor has always been careful about not talking too much about her personal ideologies, she has spoken about being a practicing Hindu on a handful of occasions in the past, mostly around the time when she was promoting Eat, Pray, Love.

Also read |Anushka Sharma prostrates herself as Virat Kohli holds Vamika in his arms in new video from Vrindavan ashram. Watch

In an interview with George Stephanopoulos for ABC news, she was asked about how she became acquainted with Hinduism, she said, “I practice, I practice a lot of things… Hinduism is something that I’m very intrigued by, and very interested in… It came from seeing a picture of a guru called Neem Karoli Baba. I was so drawn to this picture of this person, and I didn’t know who he was, and what he was about, but felt a very strong interest… He passed long before I saw his picture, but it was very intriguing, and that’s the way things come into our lives. They’re not these big, great crashing moments, but these little things…”

Roberts first spoke about being a practising Hindu in a 2011 interview with Elle, when she said, “I’m definitely a practising Hindu. I’ve been so spoiled with my friends and family in this life. Next time, I want to be just something quiet and supporting.” She said that she goes to temple to ‘chant, pray and celebrate.’

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...

Of course, this piece of information made headlines, but Roberts maintained a dignified silence when asked about it again at a press conference for the film. “I will say this about Hinduism, which I practice… I didn’t suddenly make this movie and start practicing Hinduism. It was a part of my life for a very long time, and I realised I should stick with what my mom told me 22 years ago, ‘You’re an actor; act, don’t talk about politics, don’t talk about religion’.”

Eat, Pray, Love was released in 2010 and became a major box office success. Roberts is among the world’s highest grossing movie stars, and is the recipient of multiple accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and three Golden Globe Awards. Other prominent devotees of Neem Karoli Baba are Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 19:47 IST
Next Story

2008 Batla House encounter convict dies of illness

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close