scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Julia Roberts says Martin Luther King Jr-Coretta Scott paid for her hospital bill after she was born: ‘Helped us out of a jam’

The clip of Julia Roberts talking about her parents' close connection with Martin Luther King and his wife Coretta Scott resurfaced on her 55th birthday.

Julia Roberts, Julia RobertsThe Last Thing He Told MeJulia Roberts revealed that Martin Luther King Jr and Coretta Scott paid for her hospital bills. (Photo: Victoria Will/ Invision/AP)

Hollywood star Julia Roberts revealed that the late Martin Luther King Jr and his wife Coretta Scott had paid the hospital bill for her birth when her parents couldn’t afford it. The clip of Julia talking about their close connection resurfaced on her 55th birthday.

Also Read |Ticket to Paradise movie review: Julia Roberts-George Clooney’s film is beautifully inert

In a conversation with Gayle King, Julia explained that her parents, Betty Lou Bredemus and Walter Grady Roberts, formed a close association with Luther King Jr and his wife Coretta Scott when they were living in Atlanta and were running a theatre school.

“One day, Coretta called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept her kids,” Julia said, referring to the segregation in 1960s. She added, “My mom was like, ‘Sure, come on over,’ and so they all just became friends, and they helped us out of a jam.” When Bredemus went into labour with Julia, Coretta insisted on paying the hospital bill as a gesture of appreciation for their kindness towards the Kings.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadlinePremium
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadline
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigationsPremium
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigations
Ladies right to get tightPremium
Ladies right to get tight
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of landPremium
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of land

Hollywood star Julia Roberts was recently seen in the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney, which received mixed reviews but performed decently at the box office.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-10-2022 at 08:51:14 am
Next Story

Know Your City: Iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan that served premium guests from British PM Rishi Sunak to Karnataka’s political and literary icons

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

SUHANA
Suhana Khan rocks in a saree, mom Gauri Khan drapes it for her
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 30: Latest News
Advertisement