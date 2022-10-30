Julia Roberts says Martin Luther King Jr-Coretta Scott paid for her hospital bill after she was born: ‘Helped us out of a jam’

Hollywood star Julia Roberts revealed that the late Martin Luther King Jr and his wife Coretta Scott had paid the hospital bill for her birth when her parents couldn’t afford it. The clip of Julia talking about their close connection resurfaced on her 55th birthday.

In a conversation with Gayle King, Julia explained that her parents, Betty Lou Bredemus and Walter Grady Roberts, formed a close association with Luther King Jr and his wife Coretta Scott when they were living in Atlanta and were running a theatre school.

“One day, Coretta called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept her kids,” Julia said, referring to the segregation in 1960s. She added, “My mom was like, ‘Sure, come on over,’ and so they all just became friends, and they helped us out of a jam.” When Bredemus went into labour with Julia, Coretta insisted on paying the hospital bill as a gesture of appreciation for their kindness towards the Kings.

