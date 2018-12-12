Julia Roberts: Ben is Back pushes the idea of not giving up on each other

Academy Award winner Julia Roberts will end 2018 with Ben is Back. Helmed by Peter Hedges of What’s Eating Gilbert Grape fame, the movie also stars Peter’s son Lucas Hedges in a significant role.

On working with Lucas, Julia said he is a special man and that she felt they ended up developing a real camaraderie. Julia plays Lucas’ mother in Ben is Back.

“Lucas is very special and we grew very close. He is just so talented, and such a beautiful available person,” said Julia.

She added, “There were some challenging scenes so it was our good fortune to have that true connection.”

The film’s primary plot revolves around Lucas Hedges’ character who suffers from drug addiction and how he overcomes it with the love and encouragement of his strong mother, portrayed by Julia Roberts.

“There are a hundred different narratives for every family. But the one concept we are trying to put across in this movie is just to not give up on each other,” Julia said.

Ben is Back will hit Indian screens on December 14.