Julia Fox calls relationship with Kanye West ‘hectic’: ‘It’s a lot of last-minute decisions’

The whirlwind romance of Julia Fox and Kanye West, who has officially changed his name to Ye, ended a month after it started, during the Valentine’s Day weekend. Right from the beginning, every aspect of the relationship was shared by Ye and Julia. But soon after the breakup, Ye sent a truckload of roses to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

After hitting back at haters who claimed that Julia was upset about the breakup, she spoke to The Cut and elaborated, “It feels like you’re just going with the flow, but the flow is very hectic, if that makes sense. It’s a lot of last-minute decisions or deciding to go somewhere at the last minute and activating when needed.”

She dismissed claims that she was dating Kanye for the ‘clout’. Julia had earlier shared an Instagram story denying that she was upset over the break-up. She shared on her Instagram story, “Y’all would love if I was sooo upset!” she wrote. “The media would love to paint a picture of me (as) a sad and lonely woman crying on plane by myself but it’s NOT TRUE!!” She added, “I have love for him but I wasn’t in love with the man.”

Julia opened LaQuan Smith’s New York Fashion Week show on Tuesday. After the show, Fox told AP, “I love Kanye. We’re still very good friends and I wish him nothing but the best.”

The couple shot to the limelight after sharing many photos across social media and posing for a few photoshoots. This came weeks after Kim was reported to be dating Pete Davidson.