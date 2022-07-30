scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Judy Greer, Alison Pill and Alexander Skarsgard cast in Michael Shannon’s Eric Larue

Directed by Michael Shannon, Eric Larue film's cast also includes Paul Sparks, Tracy Letts, Annie Parisse and Kate Arrington.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
July 30, 2022 7:00:07 am
Judy Greer, Alison Pill and Alexander SkarsgardThe details for the characters of Judy Greer, Alison Pill and Alexander Skarsgard in Eric Larue film have been kept under wrap. (Photos: missjudygreer/Instagram, msalisonpill/Instagram, focusfeatures/Instagram)

Judy Greer, Alison Pill and Alexander Skarsgard are set to star in Eric Larue, the feature directorial debut of Oscar-nominated actor Michael Shannon. An official adaptation of a play of the same title from Brett Neveu that debuted at A Red Orchid Theatre in Chicago in 2002, the film’s cast also includes Paul Sparks, Tracy Letts, Annie Parisse and Kate Arrington, reported Deadline.

Neveu is on board the project as he is adapting his original play, which he wrote in response to the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

The story is about Janice, the mother of 17-year-old Eric, who shot and killed three of his classmates.

As Janice faces a meeting of the mothers of the other boys, and a long-delayed visit to her son in prison, the story becomes not about the violence but about what we choose to think and do in order to survive trauma.

Sarah Green from Brace Cove Productions is producing the project along with Karl Hartman from Big Indie Pictures and Jina Panebianco from CaliWood Pictures.

Eric Larue is executive produced by Jeff Nichols, R Wesley Sierk III, Byron Wetzel, Meghan Schumacher, Joh D Straley and Declan Baldwin.

Greer recently featured in NBC limited series The Thing About Pam and can be seen next in White House Plumbers for HBO, while Pill’s upcoming project is Apple TV+ series Hello Tomorrow!.

Skarsgard’s most recent appearance was in the viking epic The Northman, directed by Robert Eggers.

