Judi Dench doesn’t like watching her films

Judi Dench says she is “allergic” to watching her own films. (Source: AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Veteran actor Judi Dench says she is “allergic” to watching her own films.

The 84-year-old star said if she saw her movies, she would get “irritated” by her acting and start judging her performance.

She, however, added, “I like to watch it quite a long time afterwards when I have forgotten all the questions I had to ask myself in the moment. So I can look at it much more dispassionately.”

Dench admitted she has not seen her 1985 classic Room With A View.

The film, directed by James Ivory, written by Ruth Prawer Jhabvala and produced by Ismail Merchant, was a major box office hit. At the 59th Academy Awards, the film took home three Oscars, including Best Adapted Screenplay.

Dench currently stars in the Trevor Nun-directed spy thriller Red Joan, which released in the UK last week.

