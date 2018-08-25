Jude Law reveals plot details of Sherlock Holmes 3

Robert Downey Jr as Sherlock Holmes and Jude Law as Dr John Watson. Robert Downey Jr as Sherlock Holmes and Jude Law as Dr John Watson.

Sherlock Holmes 3 is a film that has seemingly been in development for a lot of years now. Both the leads, Robert Downey Jr (Sherlock Holmes) and Jude Law (Dr John Watson), have been busy with other projects. For 7 years till March this year, there was no solid news, until Downey Jr confirmed that it is still happening. It is not yet confirmed that Guy Ritchie, who directed both the previous films, will return.

Jude Law, who will be playing the role of Dumbledore in the upcoming film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, spoke about the new Sherlock Holmes while speaking to Entertainment Weekly, “We hope to propel the story forward. As always, the essence of the story is their codependency. We’re going to examine — since it’s been several years since we’ve seen them — we’re going to play up the fact that they haven’t seen each other for a long time either.”

The last Sherlock Holmes film, A Game of Shadows, ended with James Moriarty (Jared Harris) and Sherlock falling to their apparent deaths into the Reichenbach Falls. But the final sequence of the film revealed that Sherlock had survived. He added a question mark to “The End” that Watson had written while concluding his memoirs.

Since the story of Sherlock Holmes 3 will reunite Sherlock and Watson after a long time, it may take inspiration from The Adventure of the Empty House short story that appeared in Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s collection The Return of Sherlock Holmes. After killing off both Moriarty and Sherlock, the legend says Sir Doyle was forced to resurrect the private detective after his readers wanted to read more of Sherlock, and did so in The Adventure of the Empty House.

While the second film featured Sherlock’s archvillain Professor James Moriarty, the first film had him against Mark Strong’s Lord Henry Blackwood. Sherlock Holmes is the most portrayed literary character ever and has seen numerous adaptations over the decades. The TV series titled Sherlock starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman has been a big success.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd