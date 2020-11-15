Jude Law reacts to Johnny Depp’s departure from Fantastic Beasts franchise

Jude Law plays the role of younger Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts movies. (Photo: Warner Bros)

English actor Jude Law, who plays the role of younger Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts movies, has opened up about Johnny Depp’s departure from the franchise.

Depp, who starred in the first two films in the series as the Dark Lord Gellert Grindelwald, was asked by Warner Bros to step away from the franchise in the wake of his libel trial against UK’s The Sun newspaper.

Depp had sued The Sun for calling him a ‘wife-beater’ and allegedly abusive behaviour towards his ex-wife Amber Heard when they were married. He lost the case, but has said that he will appeal the verdict.

The role of Grindelwald will have to be recast soon as the film had begun production in September earlier this year. Currently, Mads Mikkelsen is said to have been approached for the same.

While speaking to ET, Law did not venture an opinion in either defence of Depp or against him. He said that Fantastic Beasts 3 is an enormous film and there are many layers to it. He added that it is one of the biggest productions of his career and in such situations, “you defer to the studio. That’s all you can do. Because you have to turn up and play your part.”

Fantastic Beasts is a part of the Wizarding World, the fictional universe that also includes the Harry Potter films and books. It is the prequel series and mainly follows Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander.

