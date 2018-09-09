Jude Law reveals new details about his Captain Marvel character

Jude Law says his character is “almost a devout warrior unquestioning, conservative, but inspirational.” Jude Law says his character is “almost a devout warrior unquestioning, conservative, but inspirational.”

Hollywood star Jude Law has revealed new details about his character in the upcoming superhero film Captain Marvel, featuring Brie Larson as the titular character. In the film, Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel is part of the military team on the Kree planet of Hala alongside Djimon Hounsou’s Korath and Gemma Chan’s sniper Minn-Erva.

Law did not reveal his character’s name but shared that he leads the group, and is a complete Kree. “He is driven by a belief in the divine leadership of the Kree people. So he’s almost a devout warrior unquestioning, conservative, but inspirational,” Law told Entertainment Weekly.

The actor also views his character as a mentor to Danvers. “These extraordinary powers she has, he sees them as something of a blessing and something that she has to learn how to control. That’s a motif throughout the piece, the element of learning to control one’s emotions and to use your powers wisely,” he added.

Jude Law also spoke about what Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran and his Sherlock Holmes co-star Robert Downey Jr told him about his foray into the MCU. He said, “I don’t know that he ever gave me any advice, but he obviously had a great time making these. He talked a little bit about how [making a Marvel movie is like] fitting this one piece into a bigger picture that someone else has got their eyes on, and giving yourself over to that. It’s not about trying to understand everything. Just do your piece.”

Captain Marvel, one of the most awaited films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to release in March next year.

