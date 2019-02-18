Jude Law’s mystery character in Captain Marvel revealed

The mystery of Jude Law’s role in upcoming superhero film Captain Marvel is a mystery no more. Screenrant reports that Captain Marvel tie-in novel has finally divulged the secret.

The Sherlock Holmes and Fantastic Beasts actor is not playing Captain Mar-Vell as many surmised initially, but is actually donning the role of one of Captain Marvel’s arch villains — Yon-Rogg.

The novel is titled, Starforce on the Rise, and is written by Steve Behling. The marketing and promotion of the movie made sure Law’s role was kept under wraps, so it is a little bewildering that the tie-in novel would not follow suit.

The trailers and clips of Captain Marvel show Carol Danvers — Captain Marvel’s real name — training under Law’s character. This was what led many to think Law is playing Mar-Vell.

A Kree, Mar-Vell was sent to earth to spy and find out if it could be a threat to the Kree empire. He comes into conflict with Yon-Rogg, his commander who was jealous of him. He becomes earth’s saviour, and earthlings call him Captain Marvel.

But now since Law is Yon-Rogg, we can probably assume that Captain Mar-Vell does not exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel releases on March 8.