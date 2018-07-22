Jude Law on Grindelwald’s relationship with Dumbledore: He’s temptation

The new poster for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald The new poster for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Without revealing much of the plot of the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel, Jude Law has elaborated on Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s relationship calling it “incredibly intense”.

The cast of The Crimes of Grindelwald; Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz, Claudia Kim, and Callum Turner; was at the San Diego Comic-Con to appear on a panel and drop the new trailer.

Law told Entertainment Weekly, “There’s only so much I can reveal. But it’s no secret that there was an incredibly intense relationship shared by these two in the past.”

The actor added that Grindelwald, who appears in the Mirror of Erised when Dumbledore looks into it in the new trailer, “sits very much at the centre of Dumbledore’s desires, but also the darkest parts of himself. And in a way, I think that’s what Grindelwald perhaps symbolises for everyone. He’s temptation. He kind of empowers you but he also, I suppose, opens up the worst parts of you.”

Jude Law as Dumbledore, seeing Grindelwald in the Mirror of Erised in The Crimes of Grindelwald. Jude Law as Dumbledore, seeing Grindelwald in the Mirror of Erised in The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Based on this trailer, it is obvious that The Crimes of Grindelwald is definitely doing one thing different from its predecessor. It’s going back to the world of Harry Potter that fans are a lot more familiar with. Known spells and previously named characters are now coming back to the screen.

The trailer shows a scene reminiscent of Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban where a young Newt is seen performing the charm spell, Riddikulus with Professor Dumbledore guiding him. It gives the viewer a sense of deja-vu and you can’t help but recall the similar scene that took place with Professor Remus Lupin.

The trailer also brings back Nicolas Flamel, who though was an integral part of The Sorcerer’s Stone, was only mentioned fleetingly in the movie. In Crimes of Grindelwald, the alchemist is back and currently at the ripe age of 375, a safe 300 years away from his demise.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is slated to hit theatres November 16.

