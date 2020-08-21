Joss Whedon being investigated for abuse allegations during Justice League shoot

Ray Fisher had earlier accused Joss Whedon of abusive behaviour. (Photo: Ray Fisher/Instagram and Reuters)

One of the most controversial superhero movies of the 2010s, Justice League, just became even more controversial. WarnerMedia has begun an investigation into actor Ray Fisher’s claims about abusive and unprofessional misbehaviour by Joss Whedon.

The news was revealed by Fisher. The actor played the role of Victor Stone or Cyborg in the movie. He wrote on Twitter, “After 5 weeks of interviews with various cast/crew, @WarnerMedia has officially launched an independent third-party investigation to get to the heart of the toxic and abusive work environment created during Justice League reshoots. This is a MASSIVE step forward!”

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that an investigation is indeed underway.

In July, Ray Fisher had first made claims about Joss Whedon’s behaviour. He also said producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg enabled him. He wrote, “Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment.”

After 5 weeks of interviews with various cast/crew, @WarnerMedia has officially launched an independent third-party investigation to get to the heart of the toxic and abusive work environment created during Justice League reshoots. This is a MASSIVE step forward! (1/2) — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) August 20, 2020

Justice League was being directed by Zack Snyder, who had earlier helmed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman for DC. He was going to develop a DC film universe in the vein of Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, after a family tragedy, he left midway and the film was finished by Joss Whedon, who was already attached as a screenwriter.

It was Whedon’s cut, which was deemed an extremely modified version of what Snyder had made, that saw the light of the day. The film was a huge financial disaster for the studio.

After years of campaigning, Zack Snyder’s fans were successful in convincing the studio to release a Snyder Cut of Justice League, which will cost 30 million dollars at least and will release next year on HBO Max.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd